Ireland arrive for ICC WWT20

Oct 31, 2018 Sports 0

Members of the Ireland team with Minister Dr. George Norton following their arrival.

Members of the Ireland team arrive for the Women’s World Cup. .

Ireland is the first team to arrive in Guyana for the ICC Women’s World T20 which will commence on November 9 at Providence.
They were welcomed at Marriott by Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, WWT20 Match Day Manager KJ Singh and Venue Manager Sabrina Panday.
Ireland which is currently ranked at 10 in the ICC rankings, will take on Australia on November 11 before facing Pakistan on November 13, India on November 15 and New Zealand on November 17 at Providence.
Ireland Women’s entered the international arena well before their male counterparts, playing their first ODIs in a three-match series in 1987 against Australia; they played in the 1988 World Cup.
The squad reads; Laura Delany (c), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Cara Murray, Lucy O’Riley, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillingford, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron.

Sports

