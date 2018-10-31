Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup… Plaisance, Agricola, Crane, Kuru Kururu among teams advancing

Action in the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup, which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown, is set to resume this Sunday with Round of 16 play at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

In the opening encounter, Plaisance will face Sophia from 17:00hrs and this cash will be followed by the game between Central McKenzie and Mahaica at 17:30hrs.

Newtown Kitty then oppose Wolves at 18:00hrs, before Sara Lodge battle Kuru Kururu at 18:30hrs.

Up next is the clash between Uitvlugt and Stewartville from 19:00hrs, before Goed Fortuin and Sophia (B) collide at 19:30hrs.

Crane and Wales square from 20:00hrs, before Pouderoyen and West Side Masters bring the curtains down at 20:30hrs.

Meanwhile, in last Sunday’s results: Newtown Kitty advanced via a penalty shootout win over Zeelugt; Sophia beat Soesdyke 1-0 through a goal from Peter Smith.

Wales defeated Vergenoegen 1-0 courtesy of a solitary from Randy McFarlane, while Leon Moore netted for Agricola in their 1-0 triumph over Bagotstown.

Kuru Kururu then eased past De Kindren 2-0 with Joseph Walker and Michael Charles, being the players on target.

Crane beat Den Amstel Back Street 1-0 with Donsford Williams netting the winning goal, while Plaisance squeezed past Jetty 1-0 with Kevin Liverpool, the goalscorer.

In excess of $700,000 and lots of prizes, including the coveted first prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship are up for grabs.

The runner-up will be awarded $200,000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd, while third and fourth place finishers will receive $60,000 and $40,000 respectively along with the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.

The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.

The tournament is being co-ordinated by former national player/ Coach Lennox Arthur.