Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association holds annual karate workshop

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association hosted its annual karate workshop which concluded on Saturday last. Students and Instructors were given the opportunity of a lifetime to learn and be informed about different things relating to the association and sport.
The event started off with students discussing social problems that can affect our society. It wase then taken through practical session with students and instructors who were taught on basic techniques of self defence and also sword techniques.
Students received certificate at the end of the workshop. Those who participated were the Vreed-en-Hoop Martial Arts Academy, the Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy and the Invisible Kicks Martial Arts Academy.
Master Lloyd Ramnarine expressed gratitude to the parents, students, teachers who participated and contributed their thoughts and ideas as well as teaching the students, for a successful event.
Anyone wishing to join any of the martial arts academy’s can contact Master Lloyd Ramnarine on telephone nos. 698-6727, 698-7456 and 673-0823.
