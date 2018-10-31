GTT’s Pinktober gala honours cancer survivors

Guyana’s leading service provider Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has dedicated a night in honour of cancer survivors. To conclude the company’s Pinktober activities, a gala was hosted at the Marriott Hotel on Sunday to honour six notable women–Nicola Shultz, Francine Leitch, Pamela Hinds, Rosaline Clarke, Bonita Insanally and Marilyn Dewar.

GTT expressed a continuous commitment in not only the designated month for cancer awareness but throughout the year as well.

Justin Nedd, GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, explained that whilst the toll that cancer takes can be great, there are avenues for persons to seek support so that they can triumph over the disease.

“In Guyana, cancer creates an outsized disruption in our lives and as individuals; we silently fight the battles and hope for the best possible outcomes. For this reason, GTT has decided, hand in hand with corporate Guyana, to unite to make Guyana a stronger society in mind and body,” he said.

The telephone giant believes that with better education, awareness and treatment, Guyana will have a healthier society, expressing great interest in the health of the country’s human resources. GTT attributed this as the main drive behind raising funds for selfless organizations like the Beacon Foundation, Cancer Institute of Guyana, Periwinkle, Guyana Cancer Foundation and the Giving Hope Foundation.

GTT sees these organizations as major factors in influencing the lives of those who have or had cancer as well as those who have known someone with the disease.

Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health, who herself is a warrior, was the keynote speaker for the evening. In her address, she recognized GTT for all the work it was doing to raise awareness for all types of cancers in Guyana.

The GTT Pinktober Gala demonstrated the level of support garnered from genuine supporters, as the cancer warriors were treated to a night of music, dance, great food and company and Milani Makeup bags from Gizmos and Gadgets.