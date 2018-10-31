Latest update October 31st, 2018 12:58 AM

G Square Cavaliers take Regal Sports U19 title

Captain of G Square Cavaliers Romario Stephen (left) accepts the trophy from Chandrika Persaud.

G Square Cavaliers defeated Good Success/Sans Souci/ Sans Souci Jaguars combined by seven runs to win the final of the Regal Sports U19 50-over final which was contested on Saturday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
Batting first, G Square Cavaliers managed 140 all out with Toshall Surujpaul scoring 29 and Romario Stephen 20; Devendra Hansraj claimed 2-10 and Mahase Ramnarine 2-15. Good Success/Sans Souci/ Sans Souci Jaguars Combined scored 133 all out in 15 overs in reply. Ramnarine made 38 as Mohandas Surujpaul bagged 5-20.
Ramnarine received the best bowler in the tournament prize with 14 wickets, while Ricky Ramnarine, who scored 196 runs including 102, took the best batsman accolade.
Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed congratulated the winning team and expressed gratitude to Regal Sports for their support.

