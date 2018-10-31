Forum on literary arts in Guyana slated for Nov. 5

Local writers and persons with an interest in the arts will get a chance to participate in a one day Forum on Literary Arts in Guyana.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport and the University of Guyana, the Theater Guild of Guyana and UNESCO’s Guyana National Commission.

It is scheduled for November 5 from 4pm to 8pm at the Theatre Guild, Parade Street Kingston.

According to a release, the objectives of the activity are: To review the scope and management in the literary arts in Guyana, including the Guyana Prize for Literature and The Caribbean Press arrangements; to create a sustainable plan for supporting aspiring writers and to bring them up to international levels; and to outline the scope of entrepreneurship in the literary arts as a Cultural Industry in Guyana.

“The expected outcome is a comprehensive set of recommendations in four strategic areas which are expected to be acted upon during 2019 for the strengthening of the literary arts in Guyana.”

The release requested persons who are unable to participate in person to ensure their input by sending a note on the following questions: On the Guyana Prize

1. What needs to change ?

2. Why are these changes deemed necessary?

3. What is needed to effect the changes?

On the Caribbean Press

1. What do we need to change?

2. Why are these changes deemed necessary?

3. What is needed to effect the changes?

On Development of Young Writers in Guyana

1. What is needed?

2. Why are these changes deemed necessary?

3. What resources are needed?

On the Development of Literature as a Creative Industry in Guyana

1. What is needed?

2. Why are these changes deemed necessary?

3. What resources are needed?

Minister responsible for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton told Kaieteur News, last week, that Professor Vibert Cambridge has been invited to head the forum.

Norton said that this decision was discussed recently at the Cabinet level.

Minister Norton said that the University of Guyana, which has handled the organisation of the Guyana Prize, has been asked to organise the event.

According to the Minister, other key issues that will be discussed are the Caribbean Press, and challenges to individuals who are attempting to make a living through writing.

“We are hoping that by the end of this discussion we will know the way forward regarding the Guyana Prize.”

Minister Norton described Professor Cambridge as someone who has always had an avid interest in culture in Guyana.

Professor Cambridge was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement at Investiture 2016, in the Order of Service for “dedicated involvement in contributing to the preservation of Guyanese culture in Guyana and in the Diaspora.”

He worked as Programme Director of the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation in the early 1980s.

In this position he founded and organised the now popular Guyana Folk Festival.

From 1974 to 1980, he worked as a producer on the Long Playing record ‘I Want to Build’, which contained songs composed by the Guyana National Service.

In 2014, Cambridge published his book Musical life in Guyana: History and politics of controlling creativity.

He is also professor emeritus in the School of Media Arts and Studies, Scripps College of Communication, Ohio University. He is also current President, Guyana Cultural Association of New York, Inc.

In August, Minister Norton told Kaieteur News that he was seeking a forum to discuss improvements to the handling of the prestigious award.

This came in the wake of queries from some quarters about the appointment of judges who were former winners, and allegations of favouritism.

The awards were slated to be handed out last year. With just a little over two months remaining, there is concern that the awards will be postponed yet again.