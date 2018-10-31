Former Customs Officer admitted to the Bar

Michelle Keisha Smartt-Matthias was on Monday admitted to the Bar by Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire following a petition made by Solicitor General Kim Kyte-Thomas at the High Court.

Mrs. Matthias, who is the second of six children, was born on July 29, 1977 to Mrs Hyacinth Smartt and the late Colvin Smartt in Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

She moved to the Mining Town of Linden where she attended the Christianburg Primary School and then the Christianburg Wismar Multilateral Secondary school where she completed her secondary education in 1993.

Ms. Kyte-Thomas in her petition spoke highly of Mrs. Matthias. She said that Mrs. Matthias “is an individual who is focused and hardworking.”

“During the ten weeks in-service training, I had the privilege of working with Mrs Matthias at the Ministry of Legal Affairs. She is a great team player and works well with others. She is humble and well respected in society. She shows great respect for her superiors and would be of great value to this noble profession.”

Today she is the recipient of the Legal Education Certificate which was awarded to her on September 7, 2018.

While undergoing her studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Mrs Matthias also enrolled in the Mediation Advocacy Class for Alternative Dispute Resolutions, which was an optional course, and she was also awarded a Certificate in Mediation Advocacy.

She is married to Mr Christopher Mark Anthony Matthias and has a seven year old son, Rajon Matthias.

Mrs. Matthias extended special thanks to Mrs. Kyte-Thomas, Attorneys-at-Law Roysdale Forde, Nigel Hughes, Ronald Burch-Smith and Ms. Sharon Small, Dr.Clement McEwan, Ms. Samantha Sam and Mr. Rajendra Rajcoomar, aunt Esther Williams, former Customs colleagues and everyone else who supported her during the journey.