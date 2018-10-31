Latest update October 31st, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EISS beat Leguan Secondary by six wickets

Oct 31, 2018 Sports 0

The victorious EISS team.

Essequibo Islands Secondary School (EISS) of Wakenaam defeated Leguan Secondary by six wickets in a 40-over affair on Friday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground to win the Bobby Ramlagan trophy.
Batting first, Leguan Secondary were bowled out for 68 in 15.1 overs; Devendra Hansraj captured 3-15, while Toshal Surujpaul 2-2 and Bumeshwar Ramkissoon 2-3.
EISS responded with 70-4. Ramkissoon scored 27, while Mohandass Surujpaul made 17 not out; Kama Shaw took 2-20.
The game was played in observance of EISS 50th Anniversary.

More in this category

Sports

Ireland arrive for ICC WWT20

Ireland arrive for ICC WWT20

Oct 31, 2018

Ireland is the first team to arrive in Guyana for the ICC Women’s World T20 which will commence on November 9 at Providence. They were welcomed at Marriott by Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George...
Read More
GTT National Indoor Hockey C/ships… GCC clubs and Hikers highlight night two

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/ships… GCC...

Oct 31, 2018

Sankars Auto Works joins Ignite panel

Sankars Auto Works joins Ignite panel

Oct 31, 2018

Maria’s Pleasure claim Badri Prashad Memorial T20 title

Maria’s Pleasure claim Badri Prashad Memorial...

Oct 31, 2018

EISS beat Leguan Secondary by six wickets

EISS beat Leguan Secondary by six wickets

Oct 31, 2018

G Square Cavaliers take Regal Sports U19 title

G Square Cavaliers take Regal Sports U19 title

Oct 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Too Lazy To Make the Effort

    A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents or simply being... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-28-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]