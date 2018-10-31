EISS beat Leguan Secondary by six wickets

Essequibo Islands Secondary School (EISS) of Wakenaam defeated Leguan Secondary by six wickets in a 40-over affair on Friday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground to win the Bobby Ramlagan trophy.

Batting first, Leguan Secondary were bowled out for 68 in 15.1 overs; Devendra Hansraj captured 3-15, while Toshal Surujpaul 2-2 and Bumeshwar Ramkissoon 2-3.

EISS responded with 70-4. Ramkissoon scored 27, while Mohandass Surujpaul made 17 not out; Kama Shaw took 2-20.

The game was played in observance of EISS 50th Anniversary.