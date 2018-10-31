Brothers detained for assault, shooting outside Palm Court

Police have detained two brothers in connection with last Saturday’s fracas outside the Palm Court in which a disabled man was badly beaten and shots were fired.

‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman, said that one of the brothers was arrested on Sunday and the other turned himself in on Monday.

He said that the police are to seek legal advice on the matter.

One of the brothers was questioned last May after being accused of threatening to kill another man, while being armed with a gun.

Romario Balget, 21, also known as ‘Short Boss’, who suffers from a walking disability was in the company of a female and a male friend, Darnell Hopkinson, when he was viciously attacked, allegedly by one of the detained brothers.

The attacker was reportedly carrying a firearm.

This publication was informed that the suspect became annoyed when Balget and his friends walked near him on their way to Balget’s vehicle.

The man reportedly threw Balget to the ground before unleashing a sound trashing on him.

Balget’s friends who tried to rescue him were reportedly assaulted by the same man, who was said to be intoxicated.

One eyewitness alleged that the suspect pulled out a firearm and discharged several shots during the commotion.

The shooting incident and the assault were recorded on CCTV camera.

A security guard reportedly collected the spent shells and handed them over to the shooter.

Balget was hospitalised with lacerations to his left cheek and neck and with a swollen right eye.

The matter was reported to the Brickdam Police Station and an investigation is being conducted.