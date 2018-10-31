Latest update October 31st, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brothers detained for assault, shooting outside Palm Court

Oct 31, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

The injured Romario Balget

Police have detained two brothers in connection with last Saturday’s fracas outside the Palm Court in which a disabled man was badly beaten and shots were fired.
‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman, said that one of the brothers was arrested on Sunday and the other turned himself in on Monday.
He said that the police are to seek legal advice on the matter.
One of the brothers was questioned last May after being accused of threatening to kill another man, while being armed with a gun.
Romario Balget, 21, also known as ‘Short Boss’, who suffers from a walking disability was in the company of a female and a male friend, Darnell Hopkinson, when he was viciously attacked, allegedly by one of the detained brothers.
The attacker was reportedly carrying a firearm.
This publication was informed that the suspect became annoyed when Balget and his friends walked near him on their way to Balget’s vehicle.
The man reportedly threw Balget to the ground before unleashing a sound trashing on him.
Balget’s friends who tried to rescue him were reportedly assaulted by the same man, who was said to be intoxicated.
One eyewitness alleged that the suspect pulled out a firearm and discharged several shots during the commotion.
The shooting incident and the assault were recorded on CCTV camera.
A security guard reportedly collected the spent shells and handed them over to the shooter.
Balget was hospitalised with lacerations to his left cheek and neck and with a swollen right eye.
The matter was reported to the Brickdam Police Station and an investigation is being conducted.

 

More in this category

Sports

Ireland arrive for ICC WWT20

Ireland arrive for ICC WWT20

Oct 31, 2018

Ireland is the first team to arrive in Guyana for the ICC Women’s World T20 which will commence on November 9 at Providence. They were welcomed at Marriott by Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George...
Read More
GTT National Indoor Hockey C/ships… GCC clubs and Hikers highlight night two

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/ships… GCC...

Oct 31, 2018

Sankars Auto Works joins Ignite panel

Sankars Auto Works joins Ignite panel

Oct 31, 2018

Maria’s Pleasure claim Badri Prashad Memorial T20 title

Maria’s Pleasure claim Badri Prashad Memorial...

Oct 31, 2018

EISS beat Leguan Secondary by six wickets

EISS beat Leguan Secondary by six wickets

Oct 31, 2018

G Square Cavaliers take Regal Sports U19 title

G Square Cavaliers take Regal Sports U19 title

Oct 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Too Lazy To Make the Effort

    A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents or simply being... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-28-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]