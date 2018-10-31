Ailing President Granger heads to Cuba for medical attention

President David Granger has been suffering from symptoms that have been worrying enough for him to head to Cuba to seek medical attention.

Yesterday the President, in the company of First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, left Guyana to undergo a medical check-up which is expected to determine the cause of the symptoms he has been experiencing.

At the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, yesterday morning, the Head of State said that recently he travelled twice to Trinidad and Tobago and had done his annual medical check-up in May and was given a clean bill of health.

Reflecting on his health in recent months, Granger said, “If I take you back over the last six months, I went to Trinidad and Tobago to do my annual medical examination which is normally done in August. I went in May because of the Congress of my party and the impending Local Government Elections.”

However, on his return to work, the President said that he started to experience certain symptoms which were persistent, and took the decision to travel back to Trinidad to revisit the tests that were done in May.

“At that time, they discovered some symptoms which needed further investigation so I just agreed with that diagnosis and made arrangements to go to Cuba for further investigations. At this time, there is no clear indication of disorder or what the nature of the disorder is.

“It is a question of investigation and I think I can get the best advice in Cuba,” the President informed.

Although he claims that he suffers from no particular ailment, President Granger said that out of an abundance of caution, he took the decision to travel to Cuba to have the relevant medical investigation done.

According to the President, ““The Guyanese public should be assured that once those investigations are complete they would be kept abreast with the health of the President of the Republic.”

Reports suggest that the first couple will return to Guyana ahead of Local Government Elections. In the meantime Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo will perform the duties of president while Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenide, will act in the capacity of Prime Minister.