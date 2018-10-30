Woman dies, policeman escape with minor injuries in Beehive crash

Twenty-seven-year-old Keiolla Thomas of Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara (ECD), died yesterday after a car that she was in, careened out of control hitting a lamp post before coming to rest in a trench in the vicinity of Bee Hive, ECD.

The Toyota motor car, bearing registration number PWW 5851, was being driven by a police constable who is stationed on the East Coast, and is said to be living at Supply, Mahaica, also on the ECD.

A witness, who has a business on the roadway not too far from where the accident occurred said, “the car fly pass me, heading fuh Mahaica side, next thing I hear a loud crash, I don’t know why dem driving so fast”.

The police in a statement said the car was being driven at a fast rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with two utility poles, situated on the Bee Hive main road. The driver and Thomas were taken to Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead on arrival, while the driver was treated for minor injuries, after which he was taken into custody where he is assisting police with their investigations.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver after he was taken into custody and it gave a negative reading for alcohol.

One of the first responders told this publication that Thomas was unconscious when he arrived on the scene, her body was across the two front seats, which had him wandering if she was driving, the man said when he asked the driver what happened, the man was just holding his head, and seemed confused.

When this publication spoke to persons close to Thomas, to ascertain where she was going, they were unable to say what exactly she was doing in the car at the time.