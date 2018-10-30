Latest update October 30th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman dies, policeman escape with minor injuries in Beehive crash

Oct 30, 2018 News 0

Dead: Keiolla Thomas

Twenty-seven-year-old Keiolla Thomas of Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara (ECD), died yesterday after a car that she was in, careened out of control hitting a lamp post before coming to rest in a trench in the vicinity of Bee Hive, ECD.
The Toyota motor car, bearing registration number PWW 5851, was being driven by a police constable who is stationed on the East Coast, and is said to be living at Supply, Mahaica, also on the ECD.
A witness, who has a business on the roadway not too far from where the accident occurred said, “the car fly pass me, heading fuh Mahaica side, next thing I hear a loud crash, I don’t know why dem driving so fast”.
The police in a statement said the car was being driven at a fast rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with two utility poles, situated on the Bee Hive main road. The driver and Thomas were taken to Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead on arrival, while the driver was treated for minor injuries, after which he was taken into custody where he is assisting police with their investigations.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver after he was taken into custody and it gave a negative reading for alcohol.
One of the first responders told this publication that Thomas was unconscious when he arrived on the scene, her body was across the two front seats, which had him wandering if she was driving, the man said when he asked the driver what happened, the man was just holding his head, and seemed confused.

Curious onlookers observe the mangled vehicle

When this publication spoke to persons close to Thomas, to ascertain where she was going, they were unable to say what exactly she was doing in the car at the time.

More in this category

Sports

GFSCA Guyana Cup 8…. Ariel Speedboat retain Open title; Regal thump Fishermen Masters for Over-45 crown Parika Defenders and Demerara Female triumph

GFSCA Guyana Cup 8…. Ariel Speedboat retain Open title; Regal...

Oct 30, 2018

Ariel Speedboat played like true champions to retain their Open title while Regal Masters proved their worth once again by winning the Over-45 category; Parika Defenders landed their first major...
Read More
GT Motorsports’ Georgetown Grand Prix delivers promised action

GT Motorsports’ Georgetown Grand Prix delivers...

Oct 30, 2018

GBTI banks on GCC ladies hockey team

GBTI banks on GCC ladies hockey team

Oct 30, 2018

GFF/Always National Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors ‘A’ & ‘B’ Teams post easy first day wins

GFF/Always National Women’s Development...

Oct 30, 2018

Sports Committee formed in 11th Avenue Diamond – Aiming to address needs of youths and elderly

Sports Committee formed in 11th Avenue Diamond...

Oct 30, 2018

EBFA Senior KO… Timehri Panthers, Agricola Red Triangle and Soesdyke Falcons put away opponents

EBFA Senior KO… Timehri Panthers, Agricola...

Oct 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The Trump next door

    The Guyana government and its foreign policy architects missed more than a beat when it came to the elections in Brazil.... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-28-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]