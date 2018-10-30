Latest update October 30th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unidentified body of elderly woman found naked in field

Oct 30, 2018 News 0

The Caneview field where the woman’s body was found

The unidentified body of an elderly woman was found in a field at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt Gardens, last evening. Reports indicate that the body, which was found just a stone’s throw away from Channel 2 TV Headquarters, was that of a woman of African descent, appearing to be about 60 years old.
The naked body was found among bushes, and had to be carried a few yards over mounds of sand to a hearse for transport to the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary. There seemed to be no sign of a wound or other mark that would imply the cause of death.
A resident of the area told Kaieteur News that upon waking up at about 3:30am, he saw a light on the street. Upon inspection, he saw that the light was coming from a car at the location where the woman’s body was found.
Police are currently investigating the matter.

More in this category

Sports

GFSCA Guyana Cup 8…. Ariel Speedboat retain Open title; Regal thump Fishermen Masters for Over-45 crown Parika Defenders and Demerara Female triumph

GFSCA Guyana Cup 8…. Ariel Speedboat retain Open title; Regal...

Oct 30, 2018

Ariel Speedboat played like true champions to retain their Open title while Regal Masters proved their worth once again by winning the Over-45 category; Parika Defenders landed their first major...
Read More
GT Motorsports’ Georgetown Grand Prix delivers promised action

GT Motorsports’ Georgetown Grand Prix delivers...

Oct 30, 2018

GBTI banks on GCC ladies hockey team

GBTI banks on GCC ladies hockey team

Oct 30, 2018

GFF/Always National Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors ‘A’ & ‘B’ Teams post easy first day wins

GFF/Always National Women’s Development...

Oct 30, 2018

Sports Committee formed in 11th Avenue Diamond – Aiming to address needs of youths and elderly

Sports Committee formed in 11th Avenue Diamond...

Oct 30, 2018

EBFA Senior KO… Timehri Panthers, Agricola Red Triangle and Soesdyke Falcons put away opponents

EBFA Senior KO… Timehri Panthers, Agricola...

Oct 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The Trump next door

    The Guyana government and its foreign policy architects missed more than a beat when it came to the elections in Brazil.... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-28-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]