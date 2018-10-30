Unidentified body of elderly woman found naked in field

Latest update October 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
The unidentified body of an elderly woman was found in a field at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt Gardens, last evening. Reports indicate that the body, which was found just a stone’s throw away from Channel 2 TV Headquarters, was that of a woman of African descent, appearing to be about 60 years old.
The naked body was found among bushes, and had to be carried a few yards over mounds of sand to a hearse for transport to the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary. There seemed to be no sign of a wound or other mark that would imply the cause of death.
A resident of the area told Kaieteur News that upon waking up at about 3:30am, he saw a light on the street. Upon inspection, he saw that the light was coming from a car at the location where the woman’s body was found.
Police are currently investigating the matter.
