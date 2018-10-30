UDFA GTT 2017/18 Senior Football League… Ward Panthers beat Hi Stars 1-0 to move third, Topp XX and Botofago draw 1-1

Amelia’s Ward Panthers came away with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hi Stars which pushed them into third place currently as the GTT2017/18 Senior Football league organized by the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) began its second half play at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground last Sunday night.

In the other game that evening, Topp XX and Botofago played to a 1-1 stalemate which facilitated Botofago who came off the carpet and record their first point in the tournament as Topp XX stayed clear above the bottom, ahead of Hi Stars and Botofago.

The first game resulted with Akeem Caesar getting the lone goal of the game for Amelia’s Ward Panthers when he nudged in the 44th minute goal to give his side a 1-0 half time advantage.

The second half produced no other goal and that allowed the Panthers to gain valuable points to go to 10, just trailing joint leaders Eagles United and Net Rockers who are in front on 12 points.

Topp XX and Botofago would battle to a 1-1 draw later that night with Botofago going ahead in the 58th minute but Topp XX responded and gained the equalizer when Keon Hall slotted home in the 70th minute.

Tomorrow, two more matches are slated for the Mackenzie Sports Club ground with game one at 19.00hrs between Eagles United and Silver Shattas and the other featuring Winners Connection and Net Rockers.