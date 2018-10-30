Sports Committee formed in 11th Avenue Diamond – Aiming to address needs of youths and elderly

For years, a plot of land identified for a sports facility would have been taken over by bushes with attempts by some to get it cut down and in some kind of shape for uses by members of the community but it did not work out.

Now, with the formation of the Diamond 11th Avenue Sports Committee, members of the community are endeavoring to ensure that this time around, with the help of NGO’s, Government and the Private Sector, they would be able to realise a state of the art multi-purpose sports facility.

Heading the new body is Christopher Lowe as President who is confident that the dream of having a top of the line facility that would benefit the youths and elderly would become reality in the not too distant future.

The other persons making up the committee are, Yvette Collins (Vice President), Odessa Johnson (Secretary), Lisa Sattaur (Treasurer), Dawn Joseph (Assistant Secretary), Sarah Saheed (Assistant Treasurer), Shaka Braithwaite (Public Relations Officer), Bradford Kilkelly (Assistant PRO), Shadeo Persaud (Assistant PRO); Committee Members – Kurt Johnson, Osley Collins, Tomeka Joseph, Shafeek Ally, Trenton Garraway, Keon Williams, Shahid Saheed and Perriann Vanslytman.

The aim of the committee is to also promote healthy living through encouraging members of the community to be actively involved in sports activity. Among the disciplines they committee is expected to cater for are football, cricket, volleyball, tennis and basketball.

President Lowe said that he was encouraged by the Grove/Diamond NDC to form the committee which would be shortly meeting with members of the wider community to get them more involved as stakeholders.