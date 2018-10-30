Slain Agricola teen’s mom sues State, Police for $10M over wrongful death

High Court Judge Gino Persaud yesterday heard further evidence in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the State by Shonette Adams, the mother of Agricola, East Bank Demerara teen, Shaquille Grant, who was allegedly shot and killed by police over six years ago. The civil matter is being heard at the High Court in Georgetown.

The mother is asking for $10M judgment from the court.

The mother is suing the State for in excess of $300,000 over (a) the wrongful death of her son, (b) breach of his fundamental right under Article 138 of the Constitution of Guyana, not to be deprived of his life intentionally, and for (c) assault and battery.

For each of the above mentioned claims, the mother is asking for damages in excess of $100,000. She is also asking the court for (d) exemplary damages, (e) costs, (f) interest and (g) such further or other order as seem just by the court.

In a writ dated December 18, 2014, filed on behalf of Adams, Attorney Nigel Hughes stated that she is the administratrix for the estate of her deceased son and that Hughes, along with Attorneys-at-Law Andrew Pollard, Elizabeth Deane-Hughes, Donna Bailey and Jed Vasconcellos, are authorized to act on her behalf.

Apart from the State, through the Attorney General, being listed as a defendant, former policemen Warren Blue, Jamal Lewis and Terrance Wallace are also stated. Grant, 17, formerly of Lot 110 Caesar Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara was fatally shot after police ranks on mobile patrol swooped down on a group of youths in the community on September 11, 2012.

Police in a press release said that on the day of the shooting, the ranks came under fire and they returned fire, fatally wounding Grant. Police said a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver was also recovered at the scene.

According to the police, they had received information that a gang in Agricola was planning a robbery on a business entity located near the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Police ranks Terrence Wallace, Warren Blue and Jamal Lewis were subsequently charged for the murder of Grant.

After a lengthy trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown, a 12 member mixed jury acquitted Wallace of the murder. While Lewis still remains at large, Blue was shot and killed on December 15, 2015 during a botched robbery at Montrose, East Coast Demerara. He never appeared in court to answer to the murder charge.