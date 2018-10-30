‘Saga’ murder PI… Former officers kick co-accused down prisoners’ chute

Twenty-six-year-old Aubrey Bobb, the main witness in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Godfrey Scipio, 58, known as “Saga”, claimed that he was viciously attacked at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by two former members of the Guyana Police Force – co-accused – and was kicked down the prisoners’ chute.

Bobb was the first person to be charged with Scipio’s murder, and subsequently implicated former Police Corporal Derwin Eastman and his colleague, Constable Jemison Williams. They were jointly charged with the offence.

The trio were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on October 12, 2017, at David Street, Kitty, Georgetown, they murdered Scipio. They are currently on remand for the capital offence.

Yesterday when the matter was called in Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore’s Courtroom, officers at the court handcuffed and shackled Bobb, the prosecution’s star witness, before sending him through the prisoners’ chute to make an appearance in court.

While in the chute, Bobb, who is testifying on behalf of the State was allegedly confronted by Eastman and Williams, whom he claimed dealt him several kicks and cuffs about his body. He also claimed that Eastman stamped him in the chest causing him to fall down the stairs.

Police officers, upon hearing the commotion in the prisoners’ chute, sought to determine what was happening within, and saw Bobb lying on the ground. An irate Bobb began shouting “Y’all setting me up for them to kill me. Why y’all send them (Williams and Eastman) in the chute behind me. The officers know they supposed to wait until I reach in court then send Eastman and Williams up.”

A few minutes later Bobb was sent back up the chute and into the courtroom where he was placed to sit on a bench, while Eastman and Williams were seated in the prisoners’ dock.

There, Bobb told Magistrate Azore that Williams head-butted him and Eastman stamped him down the stairs after they were involved in an altercation.

Bobb then pointed out an officer to the Magistrate whom he claimed witnessed the attack on him.

The officer was questioned by the Magistrate and his story corroborated Bobb’s account.

Both Eastman and Williams denied assaulting Bobb when asked by Magistrate Azore.

Bobb then gave his evidence against the former officers and he was subjected to a lengthy cross examination by Attorney Nigel Hughes, who is representing Eastman. Attorney Dexter Todd is representing Williams

A few weeks ago, Bobb testified against Eastman and Williams where he detailed his connection with the duo, how the murder was orchestrated and who is the mastermind.

According to reports, Bobb alleged that Eastman is the mastermind behind “Saga’s” murder since he allegedly provided the weapon.

Scipio, 58, was shot dead shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also relieved of a gold chain.