Newly commissioned $103 million pump station to boost drainage in E’bo

The newly commissioned Pump Station which was yesterday commissioned at Land of Plenty on the Essequibo Coast, is one which many believe will significantly boost the local agricultural sector in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam].

Valued at $103 million, the commissioning of the facility was yesterday witnessed by Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, among other officials. Doodnauth Samaroo Investment was the contractor. The construction included supply and installation of two pumps, fencing, resurfacing of access road and two pump houses.

Also witnessing proceedings was the Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt and the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority [NDIA], Fredrick Flatts.

Earlier this year, the minister said during one of his visits to the region, that Global Warming is already having a negative effect on the efficiency of drainage and irrigation within coastal regions. Region Two, which depends heavily on its agricultural produce especially rice, will also be affected, the minister had pointed out.

The Minister said during his remarks yesterday that Hampton Court and Devonshire Castle are to also benefit from Drainage Pumps as part of the NDIA programme. He further noted that the NDIA will be concentrating on water management in regions along Guyana’s Coastline.

“Due to Climate Change, Regions two, three, four, five and six, will be benefiting from the Drainage Pumps due to heavy rainfall and rising sea levels. We therefore urge you the residents to keep the drainage trenches clean and to take good care of the pumps.”