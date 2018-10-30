GFSCA Guyana Cup 8…. Ariel Speedboat retain Open title; Regal thump Fishermen Masters for Over-45 crown Parika Defenders and Demerara Female triumph

Ariel Speedboat played like true champions to retain their Open title while Regal Masters proved their worth once again by winning the Over-45 category; Parika Defenders landed their first major title and Demerara won the female category when the curtains came down on the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup 8 on Sunday night at the Demerara Cricket Club.

Ariel Speedboat, which is based on West Demerara, defeated SVC Cricket Club of New York by four wickets and 15 balls to spare in the Open final. After deciding to bat in front a fair-sized crowd, SVC CC were off to a fine start with Navin Singh and Richard Latif adding 62 for the opening stand before Singh was bowled by Ian Ivan for 10. Latif timed the ball well and smashed two fours and four sixes, but after looking set for a half century, he was bowled by Kishore Smith for 42. Andrew Gonsalves was then removed by Shazim Hussain for 14, while Vjay Surujpaul was bowled by Ivan for four, leaving SVC CC at 82-4. Shazim Hussain uprooted the stumps of Zamal Khan (05), but Safraz Esau propped up their total hitting one four and three sixes before he was taken off Shazim Hussain for 39 as SVC CC managed 161-8 off their allocation of 20 overs. Shazim Hussain picked up 3-47, while Smith had 2-15 and Ivan 2-32.

Sadiek Kayoon removed Shazim Hussain (01), while Bobby Prahalad disturbed the stumps of Brain Mangar (05) to reduce Ariel Speedboat to 33-2 in reply.

However, Anand Bharat and Greg Singh steadied the chase fairly with a third wicket stand of 43 before Bharat was bowled by Surujpaul for 23. Latif then removed Lennox Marks for seven to keep his team in hunt, but Greg Singh and Vikash Dhaniram batted Ariel Speedboat out of trouble with a stand of 40. SVC CC were guilty of bowling too wayward as they conceded 40 extras most of which were wides. Singh struck four sixes before he was bowled by Mark Harold for 35, while Dhaniram was taken off Gonsalves for 27 after hitting three fours and one six. Wazeer Hussain, who smashed Gonsalves for a maximum to see his team home, ended unbeaten on nine as Ariel Speedboat finished on 165-6. Surujpaul, Kayoon, Prahalad, Harold and Latif took one wicket each.

Smith was named the most valuable player, while Singh was voted the man-of-the-match. Ariel Speedboat collected a trophy and $800,000, while SVC CC took home a trophy and $200,000.

Regal Masters have added to their collection once again with a 60-run victory over Fishermen Masters to follow up their win over Wellman Masters in the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup.

Batting first, Regal Masters lost Mahase Chunilall for 10 with the score on 28 before Troy Kippins and Eon Abel put on 44 for the second wicket with sensible batting. Kippins reached the boundary eight times and cleared it once before he was bowled by L. Persaud, three shy of a half century. While Abel rotated the strike nicely, skipper Mohendra Arjune gave the innings much impetus as he shared in a crucial third-wicket stand of 104 with Abel. Arjune smashed eight fours and one six before he was caught off Pooran Singh for a top score of 72 while Abel was run out for 39. David Harper chipped in with 18 off nine balls as Regal Masters posted 218-7 in 20 overs. L. Persaud and Pooran Singh claimed two wickets each.

Robert Mohan and Hemraj Pillay put on 36 for the first wicket before Mohan was caught off Harper for 14 as Fishermen Masters lost their first wicket with the score on 36. Fazleem Mohamed removed Pillay for 24 before Baldeo Persaud who scored a century in the preliminary round of the competition and Fazal Ali added 88 for the third wicket. Despite their stand, Regal Masters ensured that they didn’t attain the required run rate with some tidy bowling. Persaud struck three fours and one six before he was stumped off Troy Kippins for 70, while Ali was bowled by Fazleem Mohamed for an even half century which included three fours and two sixes as Fishermen Masters were limited to 158-5. Mohamed took 2-32. Arjune was named man-of-the-match, while Unnis Yusuf of Floodlights was the MVP. Regal Masters pocketed a trophy and $600,000 and Fishermen Masters a trophy and $150,000.

Parika Defenders landed their first international title with a 25-run win over Floodlight Legends in the Over-50 final. Led by a fine 73 from Rasheed Mohamed, Parika Defenders scored 214-4 in 20 overs, taking first strike. Mohamed and Oswald Chandler put on 109 for the second wicket after Parika Defenders lost their first wicket with the score on 20. Mohamed hit three fours and seven sixes before he was dismissed for 73 while Chandler made 45. Sadeek Mohamed struck six fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 53 while Ramesh Rambharose made 20.

Floodlights Legends threatened somewhat, but were limited to 189-6 in reply. Sahadeo Budhoo made 38 while Hackim Majeed got 29 and Khemraj Baljit 21; Mohamed Saphie took two wickets. Tony Fernandes was the MVP, while Rasheed Mohamed was the man-of-the-match. Parika Defenders received a trophy and $400,000 and Floodlights Legends a trophy and $100,000.

Demerara beat Berbice in the female matchup. Batting first, Demerara scored 203-4 in 15 overs. Latoya Smith stroked nine fours and seven sixes in scoring 106 while Cherryann Fraser made 68 with five fours and four sixes. Tessa Parks took two wickets. Berbice were bowled out for 115 in 14.5 overs in reply. Parks made 45 and Erva Giddings 41; A. Allen and Kaysia Schultz captured two wickets each. Demerara took a trophy and $75,000 and Berbice a trophy and $25,000.