GFF/Always National Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors ‘A’ & ‘B’ Teams post easy first day wins

At the end of the first double-header of the GFF-Always National Women’s Development League (WDL), Fruta Conquerors FC cemented their intention to be a competitive force when both their ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams posted comprehensive wins.

In the first match, Fruta Conquerors ‘B’ put away Foxy Ladies 8-2 with the first hat-trick of the league being registered by Annastacia Horsham who scored in the 8th, 17th and 41st minutes. She was well supported by Shamya Daniels who found the nets twice (48, 49) with a goal each from Jammaica Hunte (7), Amanda McKenzie (31) and Alleia Alleyne in the 26th minute.

Foxy Ladies tucked in two goals of their own from Shontel Greene and Shamika Marcus in the

24th and 37th minutes, respectively. The second match of the day produced another emphatic performance, this time it was Lekeisha Pearson who stole the show with a six-for performance to lead Fruta Conquerors ‘A’ to a huge 15-0 triumph over Buxton Youth Developers.

The experienced Pearson finished in the 2nd, 17th, 20th, 37th, 43rd and 50th minutes. Good support came from Tiandi Smith with a helmet-trick in the 1st, 9th, 14th and 48th minute; a hat-trick was recorded by Odessa Romeo in the 10th, 11th and 21st minutes, while there was one each for Selena Chan (25) and Kendra Thomas in the 36th minute.

Prior to the match held at the Tucville Ground, the teams were greeted by GFF’s President Wayne Forde and other GFF officials, Forde also did the ceremonial kickoff. The WDL seeks to, among others, significantly increase the player population across Guyana, act as a base of the Talent Identification recruitment pathway and produce players for the GFF national teams. It will be played in 11 areas including Upper Demerara, Essequibo, Mahdia, Berbice, Bartica and Moruca.

Matches in the other areas are scheduled to begin on November 3.