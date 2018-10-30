GBTI banks on GCC ladies hockey team

Latest update October 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
Guyana’s largest indigenous bank which is synonymous with high quality customer service has delivered yet again in support of the GCC ladies hockey team.
The GCC ladies, much like the bank, have developed a stellar reputation for success in dominating the local league for over ten years and enjoying great success regionally in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and Barbados as well. The reigning GTT National Indoor and Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival Champions are looking to make a clean sweep again this year of the two major indoor events on the Guyana Hockey Board’s (GHB) annual calendar.
Captain of the new GBTI GCC ladies hockey team, Tiffany Solomon, expressed great joy with the new partnership, “GBTI is a sound local entity and those are the kinds of companies with which we like to be associated and to represent.”
Solomon further posited that, “We (GBTI GCC Ladies) look forward to performing at our best and satisfying GBTI that they made the right decision in partnering with us.”
The club’s team not only has been a leader at the top level but also manages a vibrant junior academy which has produced some of the best junior players and dominated the recent junior competitions. This places the team in a good position for success in the coming years.
The GBTI GCC ladies will first represent the bank in this year’s GTT National Indoor which began on Sunday 28th October.
