Cyclist charged with causing death of pedestrian

Twenty-year-old Daniel Forrester was yesterday charged and released on $400,000 bail after being slapped with a causing death by dangerous driving charge.

Forrester denied the charge which stated that on September 12, last, at Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motorcycle CJ 6345 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Shawn Bruce.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Forrester was represented by Attorney-at Law Jed Vasconcellos who asked the court to grant his client reasonable bail.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne, made no objections to bail being granted to Forrester, but asked that conditions be attached.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on September 12, last, at around 07:50 hrs, Forrester was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Bagotstown Public Road, at a fast rate. The court heard that Forrester collided with Bruce, who was crossing the road. They both fell to the ground in an unconscious state.

Both persons were picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where Bruce was pronounced dead on arrival, and Forester was admitted a patient. The matter was then reported, an investigation was carried out, and Forrester was charged for the offence.

Magistrate McLennan suspended Forrester’s licence until the completion and determination of the trial. He was also instructed to report to the Providence Police Station – to the officer in charge – every Friday.

The matter was adjourned until November 1 for commencement of the trial.