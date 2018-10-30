Cyclist charged with causing death of pedestrian

Latest update October 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
Twenty-year-old Daniel Forrester was yesterday charged and released on $400,000 bail after being slapped with a causing death by dangerous driving charge.
Forrester denied the charge which stated that on September 12, last, at Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motorcycle CJ 6345 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Shawn Bruce.
He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Forrester was represented by Attorney-at Law Jed Vasconcellos who asked the court to grant his client reasonable bail.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne, made no objections to bail being granted to Forrester, but asked that conditions be attached.
Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on September 12, last, at around 07:50 hrs, Forrester was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Bagotstown Public Road, at a fast rate. The court heard that Forrester collided with Bruce, who was crossing the road. They both fell to the ground in an unconscious state.
Both persons were picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where Bruce was pronounced dead on arrival, and Forester was admitted a patient. The matter was then reported, an investigation was carried out, and Forrester was charged for the offence.
Magistrate McLennan suspended Forrester’s licence until the completion and determination of the trial. He was also instructed to report to the Providence Police Station – to the officer in charge – every Friday.
The matter was adjourned until November 1 for commencement of the trial.
Oct 30, 2018Ariel Speedboat played like true champions to retain their Open title while Regal Masters proved their worth once again by winning the Over-45 category; Parika Defenders landed their first major...
Oct 30, 2018
Oct 30, 2018
Oct 30, 2018
Oct 30, 2018
Oct 30, 2018
A special mental corner in me was buoyed when APNU was born. I was in deep optimistic waves with the continuing electoral... more
The Guyana government and its foreign policy architects missed more than a beat when it came to the elections in Brazil.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]