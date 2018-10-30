Aircraft accident investigation MOU signed with Canada, Caribbean states

In a continuous attempt to better Aviation to and from Guyana, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has signed yet another Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). However, this time with the member States of the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS).

The MOU aims at enhancing investigations into aircraft accidents and incidents through the exchange of expertise, training and the use of member state facilities among the member states of CASSOS and the Transport Safety Board (TSB).

The agreement was signed on October 15, last, by Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. Egbert Field in Montreal, Canada, as a part of the 13th Air Navigation Conference.

It is expected that the MOU provide improved investigation standards, policies, guidelines, procedures, training of investigators and providing investigation support as requested by either party, along with the exchange of information on investigation and operational experience, joint development of techniques, methodologies, standards and procedures and initial training and refresher courses for investigators.

Guyana is hopeful that the MOU would enhance the level of investigation into aircraft accidents and incidents as to date Guyana only have one aircraft accident, Paula McAdam.

In 2017, Guyana had three aircraft accidents, two of which were fatal. Investigations into those accidents are still on-going.

The member States of CASSOS include Barbados, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which includes Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.