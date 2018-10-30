573,923 on voters’ list for Local Govt. Elections – 7,918 joint services members to vote on Friday

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is all set for Local Government Elections. This was reinforced as the agency hosted a press conference yesterday.

At that forum, GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward noted that the Official Voters’ List is completed and 573,923 persons are on that list. She said too that there are 1676 polling stations.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, told the media that ballots arrived in Guyana on October 22 and are being kept “under tight security” at GECOM Head Office. He indicated that the ballots were bought from Canadian Bank Note and the process of procurement was overseen by two commissions representing the government and opposition.

Further, Lowenfield indicated that the sorting, extracting and enveloping of ballots for the Disciplined Services have been completed. He said too that the 7,918 members of the three disciplined forces—Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and Prison Services—will vote on Friday coming at 63 locations.

Lowenfield said that training of 10,723 polling day staffers concluded last weekend. He said that officers will be appointed by Friday.

However, Kaieteur News understands that officers needed for ‘D’ day—when the Disciplined Services are to vote—have already been appointed.

Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO), Roxanne Myers indicated that Friday will also be the last day when application forms for proxy voting can be uplifted. She said that approvals will be available by November 8 and can be uplifted from returning officers.

PRO Ward indicated that there are thousands of identification cards that are yet to be uplifted. She stressed that these are needed in order for persons to carry out their Constitutional right to vote.