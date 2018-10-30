14 years after killing outside Blue Iguana… Accused to face High Court trial for murder

Latest update October 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the accused for him to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for a murder which occurred 14 years ago.
Mark Lowchee, also known as Mark Lee, is accused of gunning down Alberttown resident Collis De Abreu outside the Blue Iguana night club at Fifth and Light Streets, Alberttown, on September 21, 2003.
Lowchee, who walks with a cane, was charged last November after police had issued an arrest warrant for him.
Lowchee’s court appearance yesterday marked the conclusion of the PI which was being conducted at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Before ruling, the Magistrate told the court that after going through the entirety of the evidence which was led was Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, she was of the opinion that sufficient evidence was led to commit Lowchee for him to stand trial before a judge and jury.
According to information, it was on the aforementioned date, that while armed with a handgun, Lowchee opened fire outside the Blue Iguana night spot, killing De Abreu. Two others were wounded.
