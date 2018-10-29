Women among 31 nabbed during ‘Operation Restore Order’

Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM

Several women were among 31 persons arrested yesterday during a police ‘cordon and search’ exercise in A and D divisions.
The exercise, dubbed ‘Operation Restore Order’ was conducted at Kaneville and Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Westminster and La Grange on the West Bank Demerara.
Over 190 police ranks inclusive of a number of senior officers participated in the raid.
A total of 31 persons, including three females have been arrested for various offences, including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, robbery under-arms, unlawful possession of firearm and wounding.
Two flat screen televisions, 1500 grams of cannabis, a toy gun, $207,740, a number of cellular phones and other items suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, were also seized.

 

Some of the items seized by the police during ‘Operation Restore Order’

