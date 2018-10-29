Women among 31 nabbed during ‘Operation Restore Order’

Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
Several women were among 31 persons arrested yesterday during a police ‘cordon and search’ exercise in A and D divisions.
The exercise, dubbed ‘Operation Restore Order’ was conducted at Kaneville and Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Westminster and La Grange on the West Bank Demerara.
Over 190 police ranks inclusive of a number of senior officers participated in the raid.
A total of 31 persons, including three females have been arrested for various offences, including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, robbery under-arms, unlawful possession of firearm and wounding.
Two flat screen televisions, 1500 grams of cannabis, a toy gun, $207,740, a number of cellular phones and other items suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, were also seized.
Oct 29, 2018The 18th GTT National Indoor Hockey championship which is being organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) got underway last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with some exciting...
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 28, 2018
I choose to respond to this particular email because I think it holds theoretical importance for understanding the... more
The Guyana government and its foreign policy architects missed more than a beat when it came to the elections in Brazil.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]