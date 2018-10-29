Woman’s body found on Baramita Trail

Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
A 23 year-old woman was found dead on a trail at Baramita, Region One.
Rotina Thomas’s body was found early morning on October 24 last, by a passerby.
It was reported that Thomas was found with the buttons for her top unbuttoned. However her body bore no visible marks of violence.
Sources within the police force told this publication that they learnt that on the night prior to her death, Thomas, accompanied by her reputed husband and others, had been drinking at several bars.
Police detained the reputed husband but he was later released.
The police are waiting on a post mortem report this coming Tuesday, to determine the cause of death.
