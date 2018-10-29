Security guard shoots thief during foiled robbery

Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
A would-be thief is nursing a gunshot wound to his leg, after he attempted to rob a businessman at the Meadow Bank fisheries wharf on the East Bank Demerara.
The suspect was shot by a security guard the businessman had employed after being the victim of several robberies.
A fish vendor told Kaieteur News that the thief was known for robbing persons who went to the wharf to transact business.
According to an eyewitness, the businessman was in the compound of the Fisheries wharf, when the thief attacked him.
He then heard an explosion and saw the thief fall to the ground.
“He go fa rob the man, but the man de get rob nuff time before, so he has a security with gun with he, and the guard just buss a shot in he.
Boy, he start fa halla”.
The man said only last week a Chinese national was robbed and beaten at the same location, “Them getting too out a hand around here man, is every week they robbing people”, the man said.
The thief was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is under guard.
The guard is assisting police with their investigations.
Oct 29, 2018The 18th GTT National Indoor Hockey championship which is being organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) got underway last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with some exciting...
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 28, 2018
I choose to respond to this particular email because I think it holds theoretical importance for understanding the... more
The Guyana government and its foreign policy architects missed more than a beat when it came to the elections in Brazil.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]