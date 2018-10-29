Security guard shoots thief during foiled robbery

A would-be thief is nursing a gunshot wound to his leg, after he attempted to rob a businessman at the Meadow Bank fisheries wharf on the East Bank Demerara.

The suspect was shot by a security guard the businessman had employed after being the victim of several robberies.

A fish vendor told Kaieteur News that the thief was known for robbing persons who went to the wharf to transact business.

According to an eyewitness, the businessman was in the compound of the Fisheries wharf, when the thief attacked him.

He then heard an explosion and saw the thief fall to the ground.

“He go fa rob the man, but the man de get rob nuff time before, so he has a security with gun with he, and the guard just buss a shot in he.

Boy, he start fa halla”.

The man said only last week a Chinese national was robbed and beaten at the same location, “Them getting too out a hand around here man, is every week they robbing people”, the man said.

The thief was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is under guard.

The guard is assisting police with their investigations.