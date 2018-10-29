Saudis promise full investigation into Khashoggi’s killing

By Kemol King

US Defense Secretary, Jim Mattis, told US media that Saudi Arabia promised to have a complete investigation into the killing of slain journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Mattis made this announcement after having talks with Saudi Foreign Minister, Adel Al-Jubeir, in Bahrain. He told reporters: “We discussed it … the need for transparency, full and complete investigation. Full agreement from FM Jubeir, no reservations at all.”

Mattis said that he warned the Saudi kingdom that the murder attributed to the Saudi authorities risked destabilizing the region.

“No reservations at all. [Jubeir] said we need to know what happened and it was very collaborative, in agreement.

“Certainly, Turkey with the evidence that they have compiled will ensure that there is more than one review of what is going on there and I am certain the investigation will include the evidence that Turkey has put forward so far.”

Saudi Arabia’s attorney general, Saud Al-Mojeb, is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia to talk with Turkish investigators looking into Khashoggi’s killing. Al-Mojeb is set to face continued requests by Turkey to extradite the 18 Saudis suspected to be involved in Khashoggi’s killing.

The events surrounding the journalist’s death had started when he travelled to Turkey with his fiancée to obtain divorce papers from his previous marriage. He had left her outside of the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. When he did not emerge after the consulate closed, his fiancée called the police and reported him as missing.

Reuters had reported, “The initial assessment of the Turkish police is that Mr. Khashoggi has been killed at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. We believe that the murder was premeditated and the body was subsequently moved out of the consulate.” The Turkish Prime Minister had called an immediate investigation into the matter, following this statement.

The Saudi government had swiftly responded to the allegations made by the Turkish Police, stating that Jamal Khashoggi left the consulate on the day of the incident. They have, since, adjusted their narrative, admitting that the journalist was murdered.