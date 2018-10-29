Robberies, stabbings disrupt St. Joseph’s High Fair

– PTA slams police over security

Confusion ensued last Saturday night when St. Joseph’s High School held its annual Fair.

Reports indicate that there were multiple robberies, fights and stabbings at the fair, which resulted in a state of hysteria for the children and panicked parents dashing to get their children home safely.

An attendee of the fair told Kaieteur News that the security guards and teachers noticed a group of uncharacteristically “thuggish-looking” young men enter the dance area. Minutes later, there was a fight, and “when the lights were turned on, a girl was being choked”. After this, the teachers proceeded to shut the party down.

The fair was reportedly closed before 11 P.M.; much earlier than was planned.

The violence, however, did not end there. Sources indicate that the situation escalated when persons started to exit the premises. The first victims were a girl who was robbed while her boyfriend was beaten. Later on, a young man was beaten and stabbed, and reportedly lost a tooth.

Sources indicate that many persons refused to leave the compound out of fear of the violence that they saw happening on the road. However, there were also thieves inside the compound. A man even reportedly showed up with a gun, but was disarmed by security.

Parents started to show up in cars to escort their children off the premises and taxis were called, but there was hesitance to approach the compound because there were multiple reported break-ins to vehicles.

The violence reportedly went on for almost an hour, before the crowd started thinning and everyone left.

Both current and former students took to social media with their frustrations, lamenting that the issues of crime and delinquency at activities held on the high school’s lawns have been plaguing the school for quite some time.

Reports indicate that a group of policemen was seen passing the compound but did nothing to stop the violence on the road. A release from the school’s Parent Teacher Association reads: “We are disgusted by [these incidents] and the lack of interest by the authorities to bring control to this spiraling scourge.”

The statement further read “The Guyana Police Force has once again failed the St. Joseph High School Family and its patrons. These incidents could have been avoided if the police had been there to defer the thugs that were carrying out their acts of robbing, beating and traumatizing our patrons, especially through the avenue at the end of the fair.”