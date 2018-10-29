Regional Super50 final Corbin & Ottley 109 opening stand power CCC to 1st title As Guyana again fail to cross final hurdle

By Sean Devers

It is said you don’t change something that is not broken but yesterday at the Kensington Ovalthe Jaguars think thank did exactlythat by changing the positivity they showed throughout this Regional Super50 tournament with a depressing dose of ultra-cautious batting.

On a day blessed with glorious sunshine Guyana Jaguars were again condemned to Bridesmaid instead of the Bride when CCC Marooners,in only their second final, won their first title with an emphatic six-wicketvictory to extend Guyana’s title droughtto 14 years.

This was Guyana’s 17thFinal and first since Red Force bowled them out for 65 in 2015. Between 1980 to 2005 Guyana won nine titlesbut none since they beat Barbados at Bourda in 2005

The 22-year-old Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored a subdued 56 from 95 balls with four boundaries and shared in four partnerships of over 24 but none higher than 37.

Chanderpaul’s maiden 50 in seven matches included 58 dot balls but his only support came from Trevon Griffith with 20 from 22 balls with three fours and a six and Raymon Reiferwhose 38 from 59 balls included a six to take his runs tally to 323.

A combination of cautious batting, a sluggish track and controlled bowling accounted for the Jaguars being bowled out for 204 in 49.1 overs after facing 157 dot balls.

Jermaine Levy (4-43), Skipper Carlos Braithwaite (3-42) and Akeem Jordon (2-30) for CCC who reached 205-4 in 37.4 overs

were led by a shot-filled 109 opening stand between Kyle Corbin who hammered 12 fours and two sixes in a pugnacious 53-ball 72 and Kjorn Ottly who stroked 45 from 84 balls with four fours. Braithwaite chipped in with an unbeaten 30.

Romario Shepherd had 2-41 in a losing cause.

Chanderpaul surprisingly replaced Ricardo Adams and Jaguars were asked to bat on a track with a tinge of green but was unexpectedly slow

Griffith got off the mark with a straight six off Jordon before swivelling and pulling Levy disdainfully to the ropes while Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies batsman Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul,played the supporting role.

Griffith caressed Levy delightfully for his third boundary before throwing his wicket away with an impetuous hook at Jordon off what seemed to be a no-ball at 27-1.

Johnson, on the back of his maiden 50-over ton in the semi-final, square drove Levy for four and pulled him for his second boundary.

Chanderpaul struggled to get the ball away and after 10 over the score was 40-1 as the Jaguars registered their lowest power-play score of the tournament.

Chanderpaul (7) was dropped at slip off Jordon with the score on 40-1 before Johnson sweptJon-Russ Jaggesar for four while Chanderpaul reached double figures from his 34th ball as the Students evidently did their homework and kept the Jaguars on a tight leash.

Johnson (14) slapped Braithwaite to point to leave the Jaguars on 51-2 to bring the in-form Chris Barnwell to the crease as the alert fielding and controlled CCC bowling continued.

Chanderpaul sweptKeron Cottoyfor his first boundary off his 49th ball but when the partnership was just beginning the grow Barnwell (15) played a terrible shot and skied Cottoy to mid-on to leave the score 88-3 in 23 overs.

Watched by the biggest crowd of the tournament which included the Trini supporters who had come over for the weekend with the expectation of seeing Red Force play yesterday, Chanderpaul and Reifer, both known for their cautious approach, were tasked with rebuilding the innings with responsible batting.

The 100 was posted in the 27th over before Chanderpaul played a ‘fine’ sweep off Jaggesar for a boundary before reaching his maiden 50 from 85 balls with four fours when he flicked one off his hip just past the diving Amir Jangoo behind the stumps.

After doing all the hard work Chanderpaul played an out of character pull off Braithwaite and spooned a catch to short mid-wicket at 119-4.

Sherfane Rutherford, batting in the middle for the first time after the departure of Chanderpaul Hemraj, joined the consistent Reifer,who has scored four of his eight fifties from 50 matches in this tournament.

The lively Levy tested Rutherford a quick short ball which crashed into his helmet as he missed a hook.

The plan of bowling short to Rutherford worked, he got himself into an awkward position and skied a catch to short mid-wicket off Levy at 149-5 in the 40th over.

Anthony Bramble (12) was removed by Levy at 164-6 before Reifer slapped Levy for six to break the shackles.

But Shepherd (8) drilled a catch to long-on before Veerasammy Permaul was removed next ball as Levy struck twice in the 46th over to leave the score on 182-8.

Clinton Pestano clipped Braithwaite for four before smashing Jordon for four past cover to bring up the 200 in 47.3 overs before Reifer was dismissed by Braithwaiteat 203-9 in the penultimate over before Pestano(13) was removed by Jordon.

When CCC began their reply Corbin top edged a hook off Pestano for six before playing gorgeous cover drive for four in an expensive third over from Pestano while Ottley stroked Reifer to the boundary as the Marooners started positively.

Corbin drove Permaul for four and spanked Ramaal Lewis for four more and when Corbin used his feet sweetly to hit Permaul to cover boundary CCC had raced to 50 from 8.3 overs. Corbin celebrated the milestone with another boundary off Berbician spinner.

Corbin dominated the stand and hit Lewis for three contrasting boundaries in an expense 12th over which cost 18 runs as Corbin’s second 50-over fifty came from just 35 balls with 11 fours.

Ottley joined the run feast and smashed Permaul for an imperious four while Corbin danced into Shepherd and clobbered him for a gigantic six.

Corbin smashed Shepherd for four to post the 100 in 15.1 overs before he was removed by Pestano in the 17th over to stem the flow of runs.

Jangoo (12) after hitting Lewis for six was removed off the next ball at 129-2 in 22.4 overs but Ottley, who passed 300 runs during his innings yesterday, hit the ragged Lewis over cover for four before he was removed by Shepherd who also hadJohnathon Drakes (16)at 189-4 but Braithwaite and Rasheed Kirton (6) saw them home with ease.

Scores: JAGUARS 204 off 49.1 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 56, Raymon Reifer 38, Trevon Griffith 20; Jermaine Levy 4-43, Carlos Brathwaite 3-42, Akeem Jordan 2-30).

MAROONERS 205 for four off 37.4 overs (Kyle Corbin 72, Kjorn Ottley 45, Carlos Brathwaite 30 not out; Romario Shepherd 2-41).