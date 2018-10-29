Mon Repos youth drowns while swimming behind Marriot

Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
The body of a 22-year-old Mon Repos, East Coast youth was recovered from the Atlantic late yesterday, several hours after he drowned while swimming with friends in an area behind the Marriot Hotel.
Police said that the victim, identified only as ‘Ravi’, had gone swimming at around 17.00 hrs with four other friends.
However, when the friends came to shore, they realised that ‘Ravi’ was missing.
They raised an alarm, and ranks from the Police Marine Division searched the area for the missing youth.
His body was eventually located at around 22.00 hrs.
Oct 29, 2018The 18th GTT National Indoor Hockey championship which is being organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) got underway last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with some exciting...
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 28, 2018
I choose to respond to this particular email because I think it holds theoretical importance for understanding the... more
The Guyana government and its foreign policy architects missed more than a beat when it came to the elections in Brazil.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]