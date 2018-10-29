Mon Repos youth drowns while swimming behind Marriot

The body of a 22-year-old Mon Repos, East Coast youth was recovered from the Atlantic late yesterday, several hours after he drowned while swimming with friends in an area behind the Marriot Hotel.

Police said that the victim, identified only as ‘Ravi’, had gone swimming at around 17.00 hrs with four other friends.

However, when the friends came to shore, they realised that ‘Ravi’ was missing.

They raised an alarm, and ranks from the Police Marine Division searched the area for the missing youth.

His body was eventually located at around 22.00 hrs.