GTT National Indoor Hockey c/ships Eight competitive matches open 2018 tournament

The 18th GTT National Indoor Hockey championship which is being organised by the Guyana Hockey

Board (GHB) got underway last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with some exciting matches in the male and female First and Second Divisions.

Men’s Second Division

In the men’s Second Division, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Pitbulls fell to Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Sensation in a narrow 2-1 result. Pitbulls’ Samuel Woodroffe found the back of the net first with a penalty corner (PC) in the fourth minute before Edmond Chinian and Leroy Geer both scored one PC each in the 26th and 28th minutes respectively to pull off a deserved come from behind victory.

The other men’s Second Division game was an entertaining clash that produced nine goals during which Old Fort Top Form defeated Hikers Young Guns 6-3. Jael Gaskin netted a helmet-trick during for Old Fort, while his teammates Warren Williams and Omar Hopkinson netted once each to take the tally to six.

Hikers’ trio of Samuel, Shomere and Baraka Garnett each scored one goal during the team’s loss.

Women’s Second Division

Women’s Second Division action brought a 1-0 victory for Saints against Old Fort Goal Chasers that failed to find the back of the net. Saints skipper Tekeisha DeLeon scored the lone goal of the match from the PC route.

The second game of the women’s 2nd Division resulted in Woodpecker Hikers and GCC Bingo Spartans evenly matching their skills during a 2-2 result. Makeda Harding netted a brace that included a penalty stroke (PS) and field goal (FG) for Bingo Spartans while Maria Munore (FG) and Latoya Fordyce (PC) scored once for Hikers.

Men’s First Division

Old Fort Lamborghini 5-1 Junior Men’s Supernova

Some players from the recently announced junior men’s squad that have begun preparing for the 2020 Pan American Championships are competing in the event under the name ‘Supernova’ as part of their development. In their first clash of the event last night, Supernova fell to Old Fort Lamborghini by four clear goals.

Askofu Simon scored the second helmet-trick of the opening day’s play, while his teammate Warren Williams added the fifth Old Fort goal to make it five. Samuel Woodroffe smacked home the lone successful strike for Supernova.

Women First Division

GBTI GCC Tigers 4-0 GCC Bingo Spartans

Gabriella Xavier banged home two field goals in the 14th and 32nd minutes, while one penalty corner each from Sonia Jardine and Marzana Fiedtkou took the tally to 4-0.

Woodpecker Hikers 5-1 Saints

The six goals in this clash came off the sticks of six different players. For the winners, Maria Munroe, Laticia Chung, Nicole Eastman and Michelle Mahabir and Tiana DaCosta etched their names on the score sheet before Saints’ Charlia Webb slotted home a consolation in the dying seconds of the 40-minute game.

The tournament continues today and will run every day until the finals on Sunday. (Calvin Chapman)