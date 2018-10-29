GTT National Indoor Hockey c/ships Eight competitive matches open 2018 tournament

Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM

Latacia Chung was on the score sheet during Hikers 5-1 win over Saints in the women’s 1st div. last night.

The 18th GTT National Indoor Hockey championship which is being organised by the Guyana Hockey

Supernova’s Meshach Sargeant tries to keep possession during his team’s 5-1 loss to Old fort in the 1st division.

Board (GHB) got underway last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with some exciting matches in the male and female First and Second Divisions.
Men’s Second Division
In the men’s Second Division, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Pitbulls fell to Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Sensation in a narrow 2-1 result. Pitbulls’ Samuel Woodroffe found the back of the net first with a penalty corner (PC) in the fourth minute before Edmond Chinian and Leroy Geer both scored one PC each in the 26th and 28th minutes respectively to pull off a deserved come from behind victory.
The other men’s Second Division game was an entertaining clash that produced nine goals during which Old Fort Top Form defeated Hikers Young Guns 6-3. Jael Gaskin netted a helmet-trick during for Old Fort, while his teammates Warren Williams and Omar Hopkinson netted once each to take the tally to six.
Hikers’ trio of Samuel, Shomere and Baraka Garnett each scored one goal during the team’s loss.
Women’s Second Division
Women’s Second Division action brought a 1-0 victory for Saints against Old Fort Goal Chasers that failed to find the back of the net. Saints skipper Tekeisha DeLeon scored the lone goal of the match from the PC route.
The second game of the women’s 2nd Division resulted in Woodpecker Hikers and GCC Bingo Spartans evenly matching their skills during a 2-2 result. Makeda Harding netted a brace that included a penalty stroke (PS) and field goal (FG) for Bingo Spartans while Maria Munore (FG) and Latoya Fordyce (PC) scored once for Hikers.

Supernova’s Kareem McKenzie (on the ball) looks to open up play during his team’s loss to Old Fort Lamborghini.

Men’s First Division
Old Fort Lamborghini 5-1 Junior Men’s Supernova
Some players from the recently announced junior men’s squad that have begun preparing for the 2020 Pan American Championships are competing in the event under the name ‘Supernova’ as part of their development. In their first clash of the event last night, Supernova fell to Old Fort Lamborghini by four clear goals.
Askofu Simon scored the second helmet-trick of the opening day’s play, while his teammate Warren Williams added the fifth Old Fort goal to make it five. Samuel Woodroffe smacked home the lone successful strike for Supernova.
Women First Division
GBTI GCC Tigers 4-0 GCC Bingo Spartans
Gabriella Xavier banged home two field goals in the 14th and 32nd minutes, while one penalty corner each from Sonia Jardine and Marzana Fiedtkou took the tally to 4-0.
Woodpecker Hikers 5-1 Saints
The six goals in this clash came off the sticks of six different players. For the winners, Maria Munroe, Laticia Chung, Nicole Eastman and Michelle Mahabir and Tiana DaCosta etched their names on the score sheet before Saints’ Charlia Webb slotted home a consolation in the dying seconds of the 40-minute game.
The tournament continues today and will run every day until the finals on Sunday. (Calvin Chapman)

 

 

