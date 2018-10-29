GCB Female Franchise Under-17 Secondary Schools T20 League starts today

The Guyana Cricket Board will be conducting its first ever Female Franchise Under-17 Secondary School T20 league with the initiative of the ICC WWT20 West Indies 2018 Tournament. The GCB will use this tournament as a foundation for the Female franchise tournament in the upcoming years.

This tournament is scheduled to commence today and is expected to conclude on the Wednesday 7th November.

Eight (8) Franchise teams from across Guyana will be participating in this league, namely Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne, West Berbice, East Coast Demerara, Georgetown, East Bank Demerara, West Demerara and Essequibo who will be competing in a round robin method in seven rounds which will be played at Enterprise Ground on the East Coast, Demerara Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown, Albion ground, Bush Lot Ground in Berbice and Wales Ground in West Demerara.