Disabled man assaulted outside Palm Court

A disabled man was brutally assaulted last evening outside of the popular Palm Court night club on Main Street, Georgetown.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Romario Balget also known as ‘Short Boss’.

According to information, Balget who suffers from a walking disability was in the company of a female and a male friend, Darnell Hopkinson when he was viciously attacked by another man.

Reports indicate that Balget and his friends had just finished partying when he was attacked by the individual, who was armed with a gun.

This publication was informed that the man had become annoyed when Balget and his friends had walked near him when heading for Balget’s vehicle.

The man reportedly threw Balget to the ground before unleashing a sound thrashing on him.

Balget’s friends who tried to rescue him were reportedly assaulted by the same man, who was said to be intoxicated.

After the altercation, Balget was rushed to the hospital where he is currently nursing laceration to his left cheek and neck, along with a swollen right eye.

One eyewitness alleged that the suspect pulled out a firearm and discharged several shots during the commotion.

A security guard reportedly collected the spent shells and handed them over to the shooter.

The matter was reported to the Brickdam Police Station and an investigation is being conducted.