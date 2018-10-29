Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM

Death of midwife…Child says ‘short, dark-skinned man’ attacked her mother

As relatives await a post mortem report into the death of midwife Paulette Wade, her seven-year old daughter has reportedly given a description of an individual that was with her mother shortly before her death.
Paulette Wade was found on Saturday morning in her Kwakwani Park, Region Ten home, motionless and unresponsive at around 06:30 hrs.
The woman’s seven-year old daughter made the discovery.
According to a relative, Wade’s daughter who sleeps in the same room with her mother and brother said she woke up sometime on Friday night and heard sounds which suggested that her mother was having a scuffle with someone.

In the darkness the child was reportedly able to make out a “short, dark-skinned man.”
The man was shirtless and was wearing a pair of short pants. The child informed her relatives that she saw the man kicking her mother and she heard her mother calling out to the person by the name of ‘Dellon.’
Even though relatives indicated that police took a statement from the child, no arrest was made.
Kaieteur News understands that after finding her mother motionless, the child, accompanied by a nine-year-old friend, ran to the Kwakwani Hospital, and informed some of her mother’s colleagues.
While police reportedly found no marks of violence or evidence of a break in at the property, a close relative alleged that the body bore what appeared to be scratches and other injuries.
The relatives dismissed suggestions, reportedly made by the police that Paulette Wade suffered from epilepsy.

