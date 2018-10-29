Biker dead, woman injured in E’bo crash

Latest update October 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
A motor cycle accident on the Queenstown Public road yesterday, has resulted in the death of a 28 year-old-man, and to a 56-year-old woman.
Police stated that Naitram “Mice” Sankar, an Agricola resident, was riding “at a fast rate of speed” south on the eastern carriageway of the road on motorcycle CG1530.
He reportedly ended up on the western parapet, resulting in an unexpected collision with pedestrian Juliet Miller, 56, of Killkenny Street, Queenstown, Essequibo coast. The collision catapulted him into a utility pole on the parapet.
Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred sometime around 13:00hrs yesterday afternoon.
Additional reports indicate that Sankar the cyclist, and the pedestrian were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where Sankar was pronounced dead on arrival.
The pedestrian suffered a fractured left hip.
Reports reaching this publication indicate that Sankar, visited the Essequibo Coast over the last weekend for the Essequibo Night activities.
Scenes from the accident yesterday.
The post that Sankar crashed into (post)
