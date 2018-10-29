Amarnauth Dukhi Skeldon Line Path graduates 65 students

– Achieves 100% passes in nine subjects

– Improved performances in Math and English

Skeldon Line Path Secondary School has achieved 100 percent passes in nine subjects and has seen improvements in the area of Mathematics and English.

Additionally, the school has also recorded exemplary performances in all other subject areas

This was disclosed by Headmistress of the school Evett Johnson at the School’s annual graduation exercise on Friday last. Johnson described the academic year as a “successful one.”

The Headmistress said to further improve in the area of Mathematics, the school through the Ministry of Education will be embarking on the Guyana Secondary Education/Improvement Programme (GSE/IT) which will see the introduction of a “Math Lab” and the integration of national strategies to improve the subject area.

Meanwhile, delivering an emotional feature address at his Alma Mater, Neurosurgeon Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi publicly announced the launch of the ‘Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Foundation’ which will assist students, without access to the necessary finances, to pursue a tertiary education.

“It will serve to identify and help brilliant minds who would have excelled at CSEC exams but cannot afford a tertiary education. The foundation will finance their university education so that they can harness their true potential… It’s a way of giving back to the school where my dreams all started,” Dr. Dukhi explained.

Dr. Dukhi challenged the students to strive to be the best version of themselves.

“….success is not the absence of fear, but the capability of overcoming it, finding that inner strength to make a difference and succeed in conquering uncharted ground…You do not need magic to transform your world. You carry all the power you need inside yourself already. Remember what you learn – teach and what you receive – give.”

The first beneficiary of the foundation was top student Yugeeta Kumar who attained 16 subjects. Kumar was the second top performer for Region Six and placed 17th in the country at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination. The aspiring biochemist was given the opportunity to pursue a career of her choice at the University of Guyana.