UDFA/ GTT 2017/18 Senior League Football resumes tonight – Battle for survival as Hi Stars face Ward Panthers, Botafago against Topp XX

The GTT Senior Football League which started a year ago will resume with two of the eighteen matches left tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.
The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) organized championship which involves nine clubs will see Amelia’s Ward Panthers facing Hi Stars at 19.00hrs, while the second game of the double header feature brings together Botafago and Topp XX from 21.00hrs.
On Wednesday the second of the nine remaining playing days will have as the first game Eagles United matching skills against Silver Shattas and the other featuring Amelia’s Ward Panthers.
Eagles United and Net Rockers are tied on 12 points on 12 points from their four games played which they have won but a goal difference of 10-5 nudges the Eagles side on top of the table from Rockers.
Next are Winners Connection who have nine points after playing four matches with three wins and one loss, while below them are Amelia’s Ward Panthers on seven points after playing four games with two wins, one loss and one draw for seven points.
They are followed by Blueberry Hill United who have with six points after playing five games with two wins and three defeats and Silver Shattas next with four points from four games having one win, one draw and two losses,
Topp XX have three points after one win and three losses while Botafago and Hi Stars are on the carpet position with zero points but Botafago have played three matches, while Hi Stars after four games are still to secure a win.
