Pay lawyers and dactahs wid checks

When dem boys seh dat Jagdeo cultivate a culture of scamps, some people did vex wid dem boys. As de days go by more and more people calling dem boys and saying how dem was on target.

Guyana reach a stage wheh dem got more crooks, scamps and dishonest people than de decent and honest ones.

Just look at all dem professionals and de taxes dem pay. These professionals are de lawyers, dactahs, accountants, engineers, and de pharmacists.

Can you imagine all of dem together pay less than $6 million in taxes? And dem nuff. De money wha each one of dem lawyer pay is less than de man who does walk and sell potato chip and mango at de roadside.

De money wha some of dem does mek pon Sundays alone, and there is 52 Sundays in de whole year, is wha some govt workers does wuk for in 52 years. And tax got to come out of dat.

Then you got de dactahs. De consultation fee alone on holidays in Guyana, and Guyana has 15 holidays a year, dem boys seh is equivalent to a public servant whole year salary.

And dem poor people gat to pay dem taxes out of dat.

Then you got de accountants and pharmacists. Don’t talk bout dem at all. Yet all of dem together pay less than $6million Guyana in taxes for de whole 2017.

Is not dem boys seh suh. Is de Auditor General report seh suh. Wha dem boys want tell people is dis trend of paying taxes been going all fuh all dem years.

Then you got Rice Ton, de Clown Clerk. He and de Town Clown sell something wha dem never own. Not even City Hall own it.

Now de man want back he money—every cent he pay Rice Ton and he can’t she, he never get money because de man pay him wid checks.

Dem boys got an advice to get he money from de Clown Clerk before Monday. If not, he got to go behind bars to face de man and collect he money.

Yesterday, dem boys see de Clown Clerk heading towards de airport. Dem ain’t certain if he jump pon a plane.

Talk half and make sure you pay de professionals wid checks.