Latest update October 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pay lawyers and dactahs wid checks

Oct 28, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

When dem boys seh dat Jagdeo cultivate a culture of scamps, some people did vex wid dem boys. As de days go by more and more people calling dem boys and saying how dem was on target.
Guyana reach a stage wheh dem got more crooks, scamps and dishonest people than de decent and honest ones.
Just look at all dem professionals and de taxes dem pay. These professionals are de lawyers, dactahs, accountants, engineers, and de pharmacists.
Can you imagine all of dem together pay less than $6 million in taxes? And dem nuff. De money wha each one of dem lawyer pay is less than de man who does walk and sell potato chip and mango at de roadside.
De money wha some of dem does mek pon Sundays alone, and there is 52 Sundays in de whole year, is wha some govt workers does wuk for in 52 years. And tax got to come out of dat.
Then you got de dactahs. De consultation fee alone on holidays in Guyana, and Guyana has 15 holidays a year, dem boys seh is equivalent to a public servant whole year salary.
And dem poor people gat to pay dem taxes out of dat.
Then you got de accountants and pharmacists. Don’t talk bout dem at all. Yet all of dem together pay less than $6million Guyana in taxes for de whole 2017.
Is not dem boys seh suh. Is de Auditor General report seh suh. Wha dem boys want tell people is dis trend of paying taxes been going all fuh all dem years.
Then you got Rice Ton, de Clown Clerk. He and de Town Clown sell something wha dem never own. Not even City Hall own it.
Now de man want back he money—every cent he pay Rice Ton and he can’t she, he never get money because de man pay him wid checks.
Dem boys got an advice to get he money from de Clown Clerk before Monday. If not, he got to go behind bars to face de man and collect he money.
Yesterday, dem boys see de Clown Clerk heading towards de airport. Dem ain’t certain if he jump pon a plane.
Talk half and make sure you pay de professionals wid checks.

More in this category

Sports

Joint Services Sports 2018… Police detain Defence Force after three-year reign

Joint Services Sports 2018… Police detain Defence Force after...

Oct 28, 2018

Following the cancellation of the 2017 games due to the Camp Street Prison break, the annual Joint Services (Prison, Police and Fire and Army) games resumed this year with the 2018, one week long...
Read More
Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward resumes today at Den Amstel -Sparta Family headline Round Two

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward resumes today...

Oct 28, 2018

Palm court on board Guyana Softball Cup 8

Palm court on board Guyana Softball Cup 8

Oct 28, 2018

Regional Super50 cricket final… Jaguars aim to break 13-year title drought, face CCC today at Kensington Oval

Regional Super50 cricket final… Jaguars aim...

Oct 28, 2018

All roads lead to Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo today at West Berbice

All roads lead to Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo...

Oct 28, 2018

UDFA/ GTT 2017/18 Senior League Football resumes tonight – Battle for survival as Hi Stars face Ward Panthers, Botafago against Topp XX

UDFA/ GTT 2017/18 Senior League Football resumes...

Oct 28, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • CANU or can’t you?

    The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) is claiming some credit for the arrest of a Guyanese businessman suspected of drug... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-28-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]