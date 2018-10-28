Palm court on board Guyana Softball Cup 8

Latest update October 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
Organisers of the Guyana Softball Cup 8 received corporate backing from popular entertainment sport Palm Court of Main Street even as the event concludes today.
Palm Court head Accountant Tiya Chung and employee Sophia Ramphal handed over their sponsorship to Vice President of the GFSCA Ramesh Sunich on Friday last.
Sunich thanked Palm Court for the crucial support which helped to run off a tournament of this magnitude. The Guyana Softball Cup attracted teams from Guyana, New York, Canada and Florida.
The category finals would be played today at the Demerara Cricket Club, starting at 10:00hrs and concluding with the Open final under floodlights.
The tournament, which started on Friday, has received corporate support from Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Steve’s Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, WJ Enterprise, Mike’s Pharmacy, Ramchand Auto Spares, Karibee Rice and Survival Group of Business among others.
