Joint Services Sports 2018… Police detain Defence Force after three-year reign

Latest update October 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
Following the cancellation of the 2017 games due to the Camp Street Prison break, the annual Joint Services (Prison, Police and Fire and Army) games resumed this year with the 2018, one week long event concluding on Saturday night at the Police Progressive Youth Club ground at Eve Leary.
After the final points were tallied, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) emerged as Champions after amassing a total of 1099 points. GPF out finished with almost a hundred points ahead of two-time (2015 & 2016) defending champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who finished with 1004 points.
The Police and Army athletes were some way in front of Guyana Fire Service that finished third with 223 points and the Guyana Prison Service that totaled 107 points in the last place finish.
Police won the marquee female 4x100m and 4x400m relays, while GDF who finished second in the female relays won the male 4x400m and 4x100m relays ahead of the GPF.
The Champion male athlete was Damian Williams from GDF, while Natasha Alder and Alita Moore both of GPF, tied for the champion female athlete accolade. (Calvin Chapman)
Oct 28, 2018Following the cancellation of the 2017 games due to the Camp Street Prison break, the annual Joint Services (Prison, Police and Fire and Army) games resumed this year with the 2018, one week long...
Oct 28, 2018
Oct 28, 2018
Oct 28, 2018
Oct 28, 2018
Oct 28, 2018
There are times I look out my bedroom window straight onto the Atlantic and I wonder what became of me and my country when... more
The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) is claiming some credit for the arrest of a Guyanese businessman suspected of drug... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the introduction to his quite remarkable new book on the long-running Guatemalan claim to Belize,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]