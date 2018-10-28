Latest update October 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Joint Services Sports 2018… Police detain Defence Force after three-year reign

Oct 28, 2018 Sports 0

GPF Commissioner Leslie James (center left) hands over the championship trophy to GPF coach Lyndon Wilson Snr, in the presence of other top ranking GPF officials and members of the GPF sports team.

Damian Williams receives his champion boy award from Asst. Commissioner Paul Williams.

Natasha Adler (left) and Alita Moore (right) both of Police were tied for female Champion athlete.

Following the cancellation of the 2017 games due to the Camp Street Prison break, the annual Joint Services (Prison, Police and Fire and Army) games resumed this year with the 2018, one week long event concluding on Saturday night at the Police Progressive Youth Club ground at Eve Leary.
After the final points were tallied, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) emerged as Champions after amassing a total of 1099 points. GPF out finished with almost a hundred points ahead of two-time (2015 & 2016) defending champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who finished with 1004 points.
The Police and Army athletes were some way in front of Guyana Fire Service that finished third with 223 points and the Guyana Prison Service that totaled 107 points in the last place finish.
Police won the marquee female 4x100m and 4x400m relays, while GDF who finished second in the female relays won the male 4x400m and 4x100m relays ahead of the GPF.
The Champion male athlete was Damian Williams from GDF, while Natasha Alder and Alita Moore both of GPF, tied for the champion female athlete accolade. (Calvin Chapman)

