GMRSC Ignite… Ming confirms participation in anticipated SR3 radicals’ battles

Overseas based Guyanese and NACAM F4 Champion Calvin Ming has confirmed participation in the Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup set for November 10 and 11 at the South Dakota Circuit.

The Guyanese, who was on the list as a provisional entry confirmed it participation yesterday afternoon.

Ming, who earlier this year closed off the USF2000 series in fifth with the PABST racing team in the United States, will join up with fellow Guyanese Mark Vieira and MSVR Radical Contender and factory Radical’s Kristian Jeffrey.

Ming and Jeffrey have only met competitively in Barbados during that country’s Suzuki Radical series and their meeting here marks the first head to head contest the sons of the soil will face.

Many have placed the wager on either side of the coin with Jeffrey having the experience in the SR3’S after two years in Europe.

Ming on the other hand is no stranger to the SR3’s himself competing in the Barbados’ Suzuki Radical Challenge in years past with great success.

Former Group Four champion Mark Vieira is expected in the mix as well as to complete the trifecta of Guyanese drivers set to defend home turf.

They will have no easy task as they scrap to take on the brother’s three of current Caribbean Motor Racing Championship SR3 points’ leader Stuart Maloney (167 points), Mark (140) and Sean (70 points).

Considered some of the more experienced radical drivers having brought the sport here just less than five years ago, the Maloneys are serious game when it comes to the SR3’s.

Add teenage driving sensation Isa Deen (154 points) of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) who splits Stuart and Mark Maloney in the CMRC SR3 points standing, it’s sure to make for a closely contested battle.

Deen will have support from countrymen Kristian Boodoosingh (fourth with 94 points) and Luke Bhola (seventh on 38 points), completing the nine-car SR3 grid for the November 10 and 11 meet which is being headlined as Ignite.