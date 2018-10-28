GFSCA Guyana Cup 8… Regal Masters, Fishermen Masters, Parika Defenders, Floodlights Legends and SVC CC march into finals

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal Masters, Fishermen Masters, Parika Defenders, Floodlights Legends and SVC Cricket Club have secured their places in the final of their respective categories when the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup 8 continued yesterday.

Playing in the Over 45 segment at Demerara Cricket Club; Regal Masters defeated Floodlights by three wickets. Floodlights took first strike and made 139-7. V. Vivakanand led with 36, while Unnis Yusuf made 17 and Ramesh Narine 16. Mohendra Arjune grabbed 3-25 and David Harper 2-22. Regal Masters responded with 140-7 in 19.5 overs. Eric Thomas top scored with 30, while Mahase Chunilall made 24; Ramo Malone took 2-14.

At Eve Leary, Albion Masters went down to Fishermen Masters by three wickets. Albion Masters batted first and scored 145-6. Imran Hussain slammed 67, while Veerapen Moonsammy contributed 41. Fishermen Masters replied with 149-7 in 19.2 overs. Fazal Ali made 32 and Robert Mohan 30 contributed not out, Hemraj Pillay 17 and Baldeo Persaud 16. Hussain claimed 2-25.

In the over-50 category at Eve Leary, Parika Defenders beat New York President’s XI by 42 runs. Led by a fine century from Oswald Chandler, Parika Defenders posted 174-5 of their allotted 20 overs, batting first. Chandler smashed 13 fours and seven sixes in a robust 109, while Sadiek Mohamed made 39 not out; Eric Jeffery took 2-5. New York President’s XI were limited to 132-9 in reply. Peter Persaud scored 43 while Robert Camacho got 21 and Danny Mohanram 20; Mohamed Saffie claimed 2-13, Glenn Fredericks 2-24 and Azeem Mohamed 2-29. Chandler received a bat for his performance from CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies Hafeez Ali.

Floodlights Legends overcame New York Softball Cricket League by nine wickets. New York Softball Cricket League took first strike and managed 128-9. O. Jackson got 29, R. Singh 22, R. Fraser 16 and Hafeez Ali 10; Rudolph Perreira snared 3-15. Floodlights Legends responded with 133-1 in 13.5 overs. K. Baljit struck 62 while Perreira made 42 and Hackim Majeed 14.

In the Open division at Malteenoes Sports Club, SVC Cricket Club defeated SVC Spartans by 29 runs. SVC CC batted first and rattled up 199-6. Vijay Surujpaul stroked 78 while Andrew Gonsalves made 40 and Navin Singh 28. Jonathan Fernandes claimed 2-30 and David Lukenauth 2-46. SVC Spartans were restricted to 170-6 in reply. Lukenauth slammed 89 while David Williams made 17 and Balram Samaroo 15. Mark Harold captured 2-11 and Richard Latif 2-25.

The second semi final was contested last night at DCC between defending champions Ariel Speedboat and Regal All stars. The competition concludes today at DCC.