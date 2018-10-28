Elderly Corentyne couple beaten, tied up and robbed by armed perpetrators

bandits escaped with couple’s 12-gauge shotgun

A 66-year-old farmer is now hospitalized while his wife is still traumatized after two armed men, masked and attired in dark clothing, invaded their Number 65 Village home Friday night.

The man, Thirbenny Ramnauth is currently hospitalized at the Woodlands Hospital with injuries he sustained to his head from being gun butted by one of the armed men. His wife, Chandrawattie Ramnauth, 62, a housewife suffered no injuries.

According to a source close to the investigation the farmer said he was loafing on his front veranda with his wife in the lower flat of his two-storeyed concrete building when they were confronted by the two masked men with rags tied around their faces to conceal their identity.

One of the men turned his attention to the farmer and ordered him to keep quiet and “get into the house”. Both men then proceeded to demand money and jewellery and in the blink of an eye, they began to deal lashes to the farmers head and about his body with their guns.

During the trashing, the pensioner managed to remove the rag that was tied to one of the perpetrators faces revealing his facial features.

The men then bound the farmer wife’s hands behind her back with a green tape and then proceeded to tie up the farmer and place him to lie face down on the floor.

His wife, while bound was escorted by one of the armed men to the upper flat where she reluctantly handed over the money and jewellery that was locked away in their wardrobe. Her husband’s firearm and ammunition that was hidden under the bed in one of the bedrooms was also handed over to the bandit after he demanded that she locate it.

The invader then took her back down to the lower flat where he cocked the said firearm and placed it into the mouth of the elderly woman while the other bandit was still beating her husband.

After the horrifying ordeal and bagging the loot, the men escaped by jumping the fence. The farmer’s wife, shortly after, managed to free herself and immediately contacted the police. Her husband was later rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital but was then moved to the Woodlands Hospital in Georgetown.

Police while investigating the scene discovered one Alcatel cell phone and a SIM card and memory card in an open land where the men escaped.

Kaieteur News was informed by the police that the men escaped with $300,000 in local currency, US$2,575, a quantity of jewellery, one Apple iPhone valued at $100,000, two Samsung cell phones valued at $40,000, three bottles Black Label Whiskey valued at $30,000 and a 12-gauge shotgun with 25 live 12-gauge cartridges.