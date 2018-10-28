ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE COULD BE REVERSED

“Health” was often regarded as being largely physical, that is, if one’s body was strong and well and the organs of the body, as for example, the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and intestines were fully functional and without any diseases, then one was regarded as being in the pink of health.

Of recent times, however, it has now been realized that mental health is as important as physical health and that a decline in mental health could be more disastrous to the quality of life than a decline in physical health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has defined mental health as “A state of wellbeing in which the individual realizes his or her abilities can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully and is able to make a contribution to his or her community”.

Mental health disorders are therefore the antithesis of good mental health and include ailments and disorders such as major or mild depression, stress, bipolar disorder, panic and phobias. Phobias, for instance, are as common as allergies and occur when the individual is subject to habitual fear of things, which would be considered normal to others.

Schizophrenia is one of the forms of mental illness with which Guyanese are familiar since it was long treated at the mental hospital in Berbice. But the most ubiquitous and dangerous form of mental illness is Alzheimer’s disease with which Guyanese are only now being acquainted.

Alzheimer is growing in every part of the Western World and so far, there has not been any conclusive cure discovered for it. It is a disease, which destroys the brain and there are many theories as to what precipitates it. It usually begins with loss of memory – one gradually forgets the basic things one routinely did throughout one’s life.

For example, one forgets keys, where to find one’s clothes, being lost on the road, or if one were driving a motorcar, to be unwittingly breaking the traffic laws. Then the patient gradually becomes helpless —he or she would not be able to operate a bank account or have any control of money or would not be able to go to the toilet.

In Guyana, since there has not been so far, much education on Alzheimer, families do not know what to do or what help they could seek if a relative is afflicted with the disease. In most cases, they do not even know that their relative is afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease.

This situation causes much suffering and disorientation among families and this is compounded by the medical doctors usually advising that there is nothing that could be done to stabilize or reverse the disease.

The old theory was that each day hundreds of brain cells die and these are never replaced and that the brain in effect becomes smaller and smaller. This was the fundamental cause of Alzheimer, it was felt. This hopeless and pessimistic theory has been overthrown and it is now known that the brain regenerates itself.

A great deal of valuable research is being done on Alzheimer in the developed countries and there are many instances in which the disease has been reversed and several hopeless patients have been given a new lease of life. Such successes have been the result of experimentations and so far, no one technique or treatment has been discovered which is applicable to all or most patients.

Modern Western medical research has come up with two , which seem to be universally accepted as valid. The first relates to the patient’s intake of food – there are certain foods and vitamins, which patients must consume and other foods which he or she must avoid.

The second is that some regular physical exercise would be very helpful. Western medical science may eventually discover an effective treatment or treatments for the disease but this still appears to be far away into the future. And in any case, the results of cutting-edge research would reach Guyana only after several years.

Alternative Medicine assumes that any ailment should be treated holistically since all parts of the body must be considered as being linked to every other part, and being interconnected, affect each other. Alternative Medicine, and especially the Ayurvedic System, has held out three treatments, which many Western groups are beginning to gradually adopt since they have been able to cure, stabilize or reverse the disease.

Research into the medical journals and on the internet gives many accounts of sufferers who have been cured by these ancient treatments.

The three Ayurvedic treatments or preventatives which are usually mentioned are, one full teaspoon of turmeric powder sprinkled on food or taken with milk every morning; Then there is one tablespoon of coconut oil to be taken daily in any form, as for example drinking, eating with bread or frying an egg. And thirdly, meditation in any of its forms.

One common form of meditation which is known in the Western World and also available in Guyana is Transcendental Meditation. These treatments are available in Guyana and cost very little, unlike the cutting-edge scientific research and experimental cures achieved in the Developed Countries.

These treatments, especially the use of turmeric and coconut oil, have achieved many cures and are supported by the example of the experience of India. India has the lowest dementia and Alzheimer rate in the world and this is attributed to the fact of the Indians eating curries daily where turmeric is the main spice used.