All roads lead to Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo today at West Berbice

Latest update October 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
The place to be today is at the Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo Committee organised Grand Rodeo at their West Coast Berbice facility starting form 11:00am.
Several events are carded for the day to bring the usual top notch excitement associated with rodeo events staged by the organisers at this venue. Among them are the Best dressed Vaquero or cowboy contest, Wild cow milking, Calf roping, Steer roping, Bare back bronco or wild horse riding, Bull riding and Saddle bronco.
Adding entertainment and excitement to the programme would be the popular Clown and the Bull fighter as they display their evasive skills against the wild animals on show.
The danger and tremendous skill of the performers (Vaqueros, Clown and Bull fighter etc) will be on full display and will be supported by side attractions including musical accompaniment by Thunderbolt Sounds.
No event of this nature is possible without the key support of the sponsors. Among those assisting the Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo Committee are: Banks DIH, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Cattle Ranch, Rommel Jagroop Cattle Ranch, Abary Cattle Ranch, Sunil Suruj Cattle Ranch, BM Soat Auto Sales, Jai Seegobin Cattle Ranch, Reginald Hookumchand and Jerry Hookumchand.
Fans are encouraged to make today a family outing to the West Berbice location of the Rising Sun Turf Club for top class Rodeo entertainment.
