Top drivers confirmed from Barbados’ CMRC final leg team

Oct 27, 2018

The machine of SR3 radicals’ championship leader, Stuart Maloney.

Mark Thompson (right), doing battle during the at last year’s CMRC final leg at South Dakota Circuit.

Veteran racer and multi-time group four champion Mark Maloney will spearhead the Barbadian team for the upcoming Ignite race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club which also will serve as the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) on November 10th and 11th at the South Dakota Circuit.
Maloney, who sits at the helm of the Group four championship with his Rock Hard Cement Mazda RX3, is expected to come all guns blazing in a bid to defend his 2wd title.
Having secured one win in Barbados, Maloney is eager to take the battle to the Guyanese Duo of Mark Vieira and Andrew King, both who secured wins in round three earlier this year.
Fellow Barbadian, Mark Thompson, is no stranger to the CMRC top step having held the championship for two years at the group two level in his Honda Civic.
However, after stiff competition in Barbados and Trinidad, he sits way back in third behind Trinidad’s Justin Sanguinette and Marc Gill.
The anticipated event will also see the culmination of the 2018 season of CMRC for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals; which is headed by Stuart Maloney, Mark’s brother, along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.
In addition to the Bajan competitors, the overseas competition will see drivers from Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada as well as competitors out of Europe.
Tickets for the packed 27-race two-day meet are on sale at B.M. SOAT Auto Sales’ Croal Street office at the cost of $2500; children $1000.









