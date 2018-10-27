Teenagers, among four remanded for murder of Mon Repos handyman

men, including two teenagers, were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of 30-year old handyman, Christopher Swamy. Swamy was shot dead when gunmen launched an attack at his Lot 161 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home.

The men Jesse Knights, 32; Osafo Douglas, 19; Vikash Persaud, 23; and Fareed Haniff, 19; were not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to them by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on October 21, last, at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Swamy during the course of a robbery. Knights was charged separately from the others who, in caution statements, told detectives that it was him who shot and killed the handyman in full view of his wife.

Knights, a fish vendor, of 154 Cooper Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was represented by Attorneys-at- Law Gordon Gilhuys and Jochebed Pollard. The quartet will return to court on December 12.

According to reports, Swamy was shot dead in front of his wife, Marcia Williams, during a brazen, early morning attack on a small group of friends outside his home.

Police in a statement said that Swamy, his wife and her sister, along with Rawle Williams, Swamy’s friend were imbibing in front of Swami’s home, when two masked men, one brandishing a handgun, attacked them.

The robbers are said to have relieved Marcia of her cell phone and a sum of cash. Swamy was shot in the left side of his chest, after which they fled the scene. Rawle was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted in a stable condition. Christopher Swamy was pronounced dead on arrival.