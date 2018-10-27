Latest update October 27th, 2018 12:58 AM

Orealla/Siparuta and other Corentyne River areas for audiology, dental, eye care outreach

A Community Health Worker attached to the Orealla Health Centre (left) receives medical supplies for her village from Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

The Region Six Health Services (RHS) is preparing to deploy an outreach team to Orealla and Siparuta and other communities up the Corentyne River before year-end to offer eye care, dental and audiology services.
Director of the region’s health department, Jevaughn Stephens, and the Ministry of Public Health’s Focal point in the Region, Alex Foster, are to ensure that this becomes a regular feature in 2019, until a sustainable mechanism is implemented to allow residents to readily access healthcare services.
Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, mandated the leadership of RHS in Region Six to ensure that these services be made available to the residents.
“We are talking about ears, we are talking about sight, the eyes, we also spoke about how we could keep those white horsemen in our mouth and so we are going to ensure we bring a team in…
We can ensure that everyone in the two villages can have their dental checkup and that they can have their ear tested and their eyes tested.”
This is one way, the minister indicated, that the Ministry of Public Health wants to ensure that citizens all across Guyana access every aspect of healthcare free of cost.
This was highlighted as the minister met with Residents of Orealla and Siparuta where she highlighted the administration’s plans for the country’s health sector and how they can benefit.
Residents were told that during the outreaches they can expect to not only be screened but access all the necessary follow up services that come with eye care, dental and audiology.
Efforts are being made to establish the services and recruit and train staff to work especially in the area of audiology throughout the region.

