MOE recognizes St. John’s College in Safety School initiative

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in its Model Safety School Programme (MSSP) has recognized Saint John’s College as the best in safety in this initiative.

The programme, geared to provide safe, protected and environmentally sound atmospheres within schools, from the primary to the tertiary levels, in both public and private, saw Saint John’s College as the winner.

Participating schools included Saint John’s College, Dolphin Secondary and Richard Ishmael. Earl Morris, Saint John’s safety specialist delivered the feature address for the award ceremony on Friday.

Morris explained that the competition assessed a mélange of aspects, with the physical structure of the building being one. Each school was assessed based on the level of safety, emergency planning, disaster planning, hazardous chemical planning, safety administration and medical emergency.

Morris highlighted the need for schools to be prepared and equipped to deal with unexpected events. He reiterated that as the population of schools is large, stringent disaster plans should be in place for unplanned events.

The Ministry’s initiative to prevent disasters within schools is a joint effort with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDMA), United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) and the Civil Defense Commission.

It was reported that the competition, created a sense of cooperation within each school. Morris explained that the students and teachers of Saint John’s through collectively channeled efforts, worked to attain their position as best safety school.

The initiative led to the formation of environmental clubs and safety clubs within the schools; facility ground management and food and nutrition services among other things were assessed.

Participating schools were judged by a percentage system. Dolphin Secondary attained 66 percent, Richard Ishmael- 69 percent and Saint John’s 79 percent. The school’s safety specialist explained that with the initiative, the school has improved a great deal.

St John’s has immediate access to a health care provider in the event of a medical emergency; nine fire extinguishers as well as sand buckets at strategic locations within the school. Special thanks were given to Fiona Bhujadhat and Netesha Miggins- teachers of Saint John’s College.